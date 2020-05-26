Sinaloa Cartel ‘member’ awaits deportation in Dominican jail

Santo Domingo.- The Mexican Sergio Briseño Guerrero, alleged member of the Sinaloa Cartel, is still in a prison awaiting deportation to his country, after the Justice Ministry said that it has no open case against him nor did it justify the legality of his stay in the Dominican Republic.

However, Briseño Guerrero was also not charged after being arrested along with four Dominicans by the Dominican Navy on April 17 in the community of Los Naranjos, Samaná province, when they allegedly attempted to make an illegal trip to transport drugs to the United States. .

The General Directorate of Immigration will deport the Mexican when the state of emergency is lifted due to the pandemic in the country.