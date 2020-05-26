Two of top three presidential candidates agree to debate

Santo Domingo.- Presidential candidates Luis Abinader, of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and Leonel Fernández, of the People’s Force, said publicly that they will participate in a debate organized by the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs (Anje) on June 22 .

The business organization chaired by Radhamés Martínez is waiting for the official confirmation of the candidates and also invited the presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Gonzalo Castillo.

Candidates have until next Friday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m. to confirm their participation.

Abinader confirmed it in an interview with Mariasela Álvarez and Leonel Fernández in Telesistema.