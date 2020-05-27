Dominican leader wants state of emergency 25 more days

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Wed. requested authorization from Congress to extend the state of emergency for 25 days from June 2 “to continue advancing in the gradual and safe de-escalation due to phases of social distancing and the reopening of the economy.”

Medina indicated that “experience in other countries shows that de-escalation, although it is necessary to reactivate the economy, represents a great risk of contagion, especially if said de-escalation is not carried out in a gradual and calibrated manner.”

In other words, Medina said, “the total lifting of Social distancing measures is not an ideal option in the present circumstances, so the Government wants to have the necessary tools both to modulate the reopening of economic activities and to make timely decisions in the event of a rebound in the contagion curve.”