Dominican Republic registered 459 cases and six new deaths

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic registered 459 cases and six new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sanchez.

In total, 15,723 people have been infected and 474 have died, with a case fatality rate of 3.01%.

To date, 8,790 people have recovered from the disease and 70,121 PCR tests have been processed.