Dominican Republic has 40 days to stage elections abroad

Santo Domingo.- After the announcement for the Dominican elections abroad, the offices of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) abroad have the challenge of setting up the contest in just 40 days.

The work falls on the shoulders of the Offices for the Registration of Electors Abroad (OPREE) and the Coordinating Offices for Electoral Logistics Abroad (OCLEE), which, in coordination with the Board, must locate the premises necessary to install the 1,200 projected polling stations.

595,879 Dominicans are eligible to vote abroad, who will do it at the presidential level and for the seven deputies in Congress.