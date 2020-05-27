‘Eviction pandemic’ menaces Dominicans in NYC

New York.- Hermanas Mirabal community center director , Luis Tejada, on Tue. predicted a wave of evictions in the coming weeks against tens of thousands of families in this city, unable to pay the rent because of the crisis.

The institution headed by Tejada, an expert in housing matters, has spent more than 20 years dedicated to defending the Hispanic community in New York courts, mainly the Dominican community, against the abuse of landlords.

He urgently called on the state legislature and the municipal legislature to come to the aid of those most in need, or else “we will have the eviction pandemic” in the Big Apple.