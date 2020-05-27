Nurses demand personal protective equipment

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican College of Nursing Professionals (CODOPENF) and the National Union of Dominican Nursing Services (UNASED) on Wednesday demanded that the Minister of Public Health, provide them with protective equipment

They said that Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas is exposing the lives of the medical personnel to patients infected with COVID-19, in the different health centers nationwide.

“We have repeatedly denounced and requested the competent authorities, through the media, the need to protect nursing personnel who are exposed day by day on the front line in all hospitals in the country, fighting to safeguard the lives of coronavirus-positive patients,” Union president Antonia Rodríguez said During a press conference.