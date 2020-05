Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health said Thursday that the number of infections in the country by coronavirus increased to 16,068, while 485 people have died from the disease.

It indicates that 345 new cases and 11 deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours, with a case fatality rate of 3.02%.

To date, 8,952 people have recovered and 58,544 suspected cases were ruled out by lab tests.