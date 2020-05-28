Dominican Republic opposition won’t extend state of emergency

Santo Domingo .- The senators and deputies of the opposition Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) offered a press conference on Thursday, May 28, in which they say they will vote against a fourth extension to the prevailing state of emergency due to coronavirus.

PRM Chamber of Deputies spokesman Alfredo Pacheco, said that the measures adopted by the Government are “inefficient and malicious” in handling the COVID-19 and blamed them of taking political advantage of the pandemic.

The PRM caucus in both legislative chambers said that the exceptional powers were not taken advantage of by the Government in its beginnings to break the chain of contagion