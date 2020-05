Constanza, Dominican Republic.- A raging fire has been reported in the La Pelada community, in Constanza (central), where smoke has been spread to the center of the city located in La Vega province.

The blaze started several days ago, however the intensity increased this Wednesday.

Reports indicate that the fire occurs in the El Río section in Constanza, an area of rugged mountains.

Until now the causes of the fire are unknown.