Senate OKs extended state of emergency but deputies say nay

Santo Domingo.- The Senate approved Thursday, May 28, a fourth extension of the state of emergency for 25 days to continue dealing with the Coronavirus disease, after President Danilo Medina requested it.

The lawmakers of the opposition party (PRM) didn’t attend the session and there was only the senator of the People’s Force, Prim Pujals, who voted against.

The resolution now goes to the Chamber of Deputies where it will find the negative vote of the main opposition parties, as they announced today.