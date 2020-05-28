US Embassy in Dominican Republic mulls a reopening plan

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic is considering a reopening plan, although a date hasn’t been set yet.

Carolina Escalera, press attaché of the embassy, said that she is working on a protocol that adheres to social distancing measures that prioritizes the health and safety of all.

“We understand that the impact of the COVID-19 virus has been extensive and we continue to monitor the evolution of this pandemic. At the moment, we do not have a specific date or time to reopen our routine services at the Embassy and the Visa Application Center (VAC),” she said, quoted by El Dia.

She added however that they continue to provide limited services, in compliance with the United States Department of State guidelines.