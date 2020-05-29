Couriers explain delays in delivery of packages

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Association of Courier Companies (Asodec) on Fri. said that due to the worldwide situation caused by COVID-19, the US Postal Service (USPS) presents problems with delays in the delivery of packages.

In a statement, Asodec explained that the closure of airports and the cancellation of flights is causing a “large accumulation” of parcels in their warehouses.

“It is the custom of the USPS that as soon as they receive the packages at their facilities and scan the packages destined for our addresses, they automatically mark it as ‘delivered’, when in reality our companies have not received the package,” the document says.

Asodec adds that only when the products are scanned in the courier’s warehouses is it that they can offer assurance that it is in the possession of the company.