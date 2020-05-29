Dominican Republic opposition candidate will win in a runoff: poll

Santo Domingo.- Discarded the fact that in the country there is a winner of the elections on July 5 in the first balloting by the pollster Mark Penn Stagwell, everything will be defined in a runoff, which would be won by the candidate of the opposition Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Luis Abinader said the firm Thursday night.

According to the second report of the survey, the opposition candidate “would win” the elections with 46%, while Gonzalo Castillo, an official candidate for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), would only get 42%.

These results are conditional on that second round, scheduled for July 26, taking place on a scenario between Castillo and Abinader, “but with a high of 12% undecided.”