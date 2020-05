Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours the country registered 463 cases and three new deaths due to coronavirus, the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas said Friday.

A total 16,531 people have been infected and 488 have died, with a fatality rate that has dropped to 2.95%, according to the official.

He said that 9,266 have recovered from the disease and 60,399 suspected cases have been ruled out