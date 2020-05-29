Santo Domingo.- The National Weather Office (Onamet) on Fri. said the rainfall will continue in various provinces of the country, as a result of a tropical wave and a trough that have created the conditions for increased downpours with electrical storms and gusts of wind.

It specified that the downpours will affect the northwest, northeast, southwest, southeast, Central Mountains and the border zone.

It adds that Monseñor Noel, La Vega, Monte Plata, Santiago, San Juan, and San Cristóbal provinces, were placed on alert by the Emergency Operations Center (COE).