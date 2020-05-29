US Embassy, FUNMODAIN donate medical garments

Press Release

Santo Domingo, D.N. The United States Embassy in collaboration with the Fashion for Inclusion Foundation (FUNMODAIN) and the Dominican Association of Fashion Designers, delivered to the National Health Service (SNS) more than 12,500 pieces of medical protection to supply various Dominican hospitals.

The organizations delivered sheets, pajamas, hats and surgical boots to the SNS, which were made and administered by 6 former scholars of academic programs of the United States Government, together with 123 professionals from the Dominican fashion guild, who worked from their homes as part of the RD Fashion SOS project.

Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy, ​​Shane Myers, said: “I want to thank the representatives of the National Health Service for welcoming us to their facilities and receiving the protective garments that we deliver today to the Dominican health system. The United States and the Dominican Republic have been together for many decades facing challenges, crises and disasters. Today’s delivery of essential medical clothing, produced through the mobilization of our former fellows from US Government programs. USA and the Dominican fashion industry is yet another sign that the Dominican Republic and the United States are also united in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The executive director of the National Health Service, Chanel Rosa Chupany, thanked the Embassy of the United States and the Fashion Foundation for Inclusion and stated “We also appreciate the enthusiasm and commitment of all those students of fashion design, tailors, dressmakers and operators, who worked from their homes in the preparation of these supplies, which today translate into the delivery to the SNS of 3,704 sheets, 2,950 medical pajamas, 3,000 covers for surgical boots and 3,000 surgical caps, for a total of 12,654 units delivered, which will facilitate the performance of doctors, nurses and users affected with COVID-19, admitted to our hospitals.”

The designer Melkis Díaz, president of the Fashion for Inclusion Foundation, expressed “For me it has been a true honor to be part of this very special initiative, which has left me with extremely gratifying experiences since executing this project in the midst of this pandemic and power Collaborating with the health sector has been a privilege. Thanks to the Embassy of the United States for the great support it has given us as a country in this crisis.”