Eight provinces on alert; downpours will occur throughout Dominican Republic

The provinces placed on green alert have been increased to eight, while the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) forecasts that downpours and thunderstorms will be registered today over provinces of the northern, northwestern, border, and central Cordillera regions by a trough.

The provinces on green alert are Monte Plata, Santiago, La Vega, Santiago Rodríguez, Monseñor Nouel, San Juan, San Cristóbal, and Valverde Mao, where urban floods and possible sudden floods of rivers, streams, and ravines could occur; also landslides.

The population is encouraged to take precautionary measures and keep away from areas that may represent a danger to avoid loss of life and damage to property.

Today temperatures could drop a bit.

In Santo Domingo province there will be scattered clouds and isolated showers, as in the National District.

For tomorrow, Sunday, ONAMET forecasts that there will only be showers over the Central mountain range and the border.

Onamet further observes a low-pressure area in the central Atlantic Ocean several hundred kilometers east of Bermuda with a 50% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the coming days, as it presents disorganized cloud activity with downpours and gusts of wind. It still does not represent a danger to the DR.