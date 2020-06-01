Hurricane season begins today with predictions that it will be above average

Santo Domingo, DR

Today the cyclonic season begins and according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States (NOAA), a higher than average hurricane season is forecast in the Atlantic Ocean basin.

And according to their information, the probable range is that 13 to 19 named storms will form, of which six to 10 would become hurricanes, with winds of at least 120 kilometers per hour.

It is recalled that an average season contains 12 named storms and 6 hurricanes.

NOAA reported that the chances are that this season will be “extremely active,” and attributed this to several reasons, including that sea surface temperatures are above average and the possibility of a La Niña development later in the year.

The forecasts also highlight a likely range of three to six major category three or greater hurricanes, with winds of 180 kilometers per hour or more.

It is recalled that the last season with four or more major hurricanes was the year of 2017, which caused significant damage with the passage of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and María, the latter that hit Puerto Rico and there are still sequels.

For this year the names of the hurricanes and storms are Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred.

To counteract the effects of the passage of a logical hydro-meteorological phenomenon in the midst of the pandemic, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) sent the Executive Power an operational plan, with the protocols to apply in the event that people have to be accommodated in shelters or houses of family and friends.