People continue on the streets despite the curfew beginning at 5:00 in the afternoon in DR

The Presidency of the Republic clarified that on Sundays the curfew begins at 5:00 in the afternoon and not at 7:00 at night as it was rumored through the networks as a special exception for Mother’s Day.

“Today it is Sunday. The curfew hours are as follows: from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am,” says a tweet spread through the Presidency’s social network account.

Hundreds of people remain on the streets doing different types of activities, as part of the Mother’s Day celebration.

In avenues such as the Monumental, hundreds of vehicles have been moving towards the Cristo Redentor cemetery, in order to bring flowers, clean the niches, and carry out other actions. While in other areas such as the Malecon, a significant number of people were observed.