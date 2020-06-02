Trough will cause rains in much of the Dominican Republic

The incidence of a trough in the country will cause moderate to strong downpours, electrical storms, and gusts of wind towards the northeast, southeast, southwest, Central Cordillera, and border areas. This was predicted yesterday in a report by the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET), which predicts that the rains will be heaviest from noon.

The weather predictor agency reported that yesterday the third cyclone of the current hurricane season was formed, located 80 kilometers west/southwest of Campeche, Mexico, but that it has weakened when crossing the Atlantic and degenerated into a tropical depression.

Forecasts predict that the phenomenon, due to its location and displacement, does not offer any danger to the country.

In Greater Santo Domingo it will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The maximum temperature will be between 32ºC and 34ºC (90-93°F) and the minimum between 22ºC and 24ºC (72-75°F).

For tomorrow, Wednesday, Onamet expects isolated showers towards the border area and the Central Cordillera, due to the east/southeast wind transport.