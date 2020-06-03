The BHD León donates RD $ 9 million (Dominican pesos)

Photo : External source / Josefina Navarro, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communication and Social Responsibility of Banco BHD León, assured that “the response to immediate needs and, at the same time, the focus on sustainability in the continuity of our operations, have been key in these conditions.

Banco BHD León allocated a total of RD $ 9 million (Dominican pesos) in donations of food supplies and economic resources to benefit more than 1,500 elderly people in vulnerable conditions, infants at social risk, single mothers in poverty, people with disabilities, employees of the institution itself and other groups in critical conditions after the state of world emergency by COVID-19.

50% of the total contribution was collected by the Bank’s employees themselves through voluntary donations of their fuel allocation benefits. The remaining RD $ 4.5 million were contributed by the BHD León within its donation program.

Josefina Navarro, vice president of Corporate Communication and Social Responsibility of the bank, assured that “the response to immediate needs and, at the same time, the focus on sustainability in the continuity of our operations, have been key in this time; as well as our conviction that we must support each other as members of a universal community and as citizens of a country of faith and hope, assuming a shared responsibility to care for people, especially those most vulnerable.”

Part of the institutions benefited are the La Milagrosa nursing homes, San Francisco de Asís and San Lucas and Centro Jesús Vocaciones Adultas.