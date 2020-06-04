Ben & Jerry’s ice cream (sold in the DR) founders arrested at protests. Why their statement on white supremacy is so extraordinary

The always socially-conscious Ben & Jerry's ice cream is sold in the DR

Let there be no doubt where Ben & Jerry’s stands.

The ice cream maker whose ice cream is available in The Dominican Republic has called on Americans to “ dismantle white supremacy ” and “grapple with the sins of our past” as nationwide protests against racial injustice stretch into their eighth day .

"What happened to George Floyd was not the result of a bad apple; it was the predictable consequence of a racist and prejudiced system and culture that has treated Black bodies as the enemy from the beginning," said the brand, which is owned by Unilever ().

Companies including Nike (), Netflix (), Twitter (), Disney (), Facebook (), and Intel () have condemned racism and injustice in recent days. But the statement from Ben & Jerry's is unusually comprehensive and direct, addressing the historical roots of discrimination in the United States and calling out systemic racism while advocating specific policies to prevent further police abuses and redress racial inequality.