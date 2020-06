Santo Domingo.- Since April 15 at least 30 forest fires have occurred in Constanza, central La Vega province, affecting a large wooded area.

Among the affected villages figure Arroyo Bonito, La Descubierta, La Palma, El Cafe de Tireo, Tireo Abajo, Limoncitos, Rio Grande and Don Miguel.

Also El Gajo del Maíz, where the “Divino Niño” monument is located.

Thousands of hectares of forests have been affected due to the fires.