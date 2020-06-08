Over 10 countries OK Dominican Republic elections

Santo Domingo.- With 27 days to go the presidential and congressional elections on July 5 march at a good pace in their staging in Dominican territory, and one of the greatest challenges for the Central Electoral Board is the organization and application of health protocols in foreign voting, whose list of countries continues to grow.

A Foreign Ministry report of the vote abroad sent last Friday to the Central Electoral Board indicated that the countries that have communicated that they have no objection to holding Dominican elections are Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Austria, Costa Rica, Greece, French Guyana, Nicaragua and Switzerland, which eased measures.

Belgium accepted “as long as a series of sanitary measures are taken, among which are: disinfection of the premises before and after the vote, maintaining a distance in the 1.5-meter voting line.”

In the United States the voting has been approved in New York, Boston, Lynn, Miami Dade and Orange County, in the State of Florida.