Pandemic: 1 death; 526 new cases; 12,158 recover

Santo Domingo.- In the last hours there was a record of positive cases of coronavirus in the Dominican Republic, with 526 new confirmed and one deceased, Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas revealed Monday.

Total deaths rose to 539; the 526 new cases increased the number of infections to 20,126, of which 2,471 patients are in hospital isolation and 4,958 at home. 112 patients remain in intensive care, 56 of them with ventilators.

Sánchez stressed that the number of infected in the last 24 hours is “logically” due to the increase in the number of tests to detect them, which were 2,529 yesterday- also another record.

He said the recovered to date reached 12,158, while the total number of tests carried out from March 1 to date is 97,047.