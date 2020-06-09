A 5th time senators mull state of emergency extension

Santo Domingo.- For the fifth time the senators will debate today President Danilo Medina’s request of a 17-day extension for the state of emergency, which would start from June 14.

The senators were convened for 11am and the extraordinary session will be broadcast on YouTube, given the sanitary measures implemented by the coronavirus.

Last month the Executive Power had asked Congress for 25 days and only 12 were granted, after the deputies rejected the initial request.

On that occasion, the current 17 days that expire on Sunday was achieved thanks to an agreement hammered out with the opposition forces in the Chamber of Deputies.