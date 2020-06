Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic surpassed on Wednesday the 100,000 tests to detect coronaviruses, when in the last 24 hours 1,935 new samples were taken, for a total 100,035.

The data is contained in the epidemiology issued Wednesday by the Ministry of Public Health.

It said positive cases stand at 20,808 nationwide, 393 in the last 24 hours, and 550 deaths, while 12,318 people were discharged after recovering COVID-19.