Dominican opposition party leader is ‘linked’ to El Chapo

Santo Domingo.-Among the charges that the Attorney General and antinarcotics (DNCD) filed against senior electoral campaign director of the opposition party (PRM), Yamil Abreu, figure his alleged link to the Sinaloa cartel, one of the bloodiest in Mexico, led by Joaquín (El Chapo) Guzmán.

The United States requested his extradition on July 2018 and two months later, relatives of a 27-year-old man accused Abreu of having murdered him with three shots in the front of his house, whose body he moved into the residence. to make believe that he went to rob him.

At that time, Abreu was the municipal director of Las Lagunas, Padre las Casas, Azua (west), and the relatives of Robinson Jean Carlos de Los Santos accused him of being the “most hired-gun politician” in that jurisdiction, according local media. published in September 2018.

A press release from the DNCD says that in coordination with the Attorney General, Abreu was apprehended in response to the request for an extradition and a warrant from the US Federal Court.