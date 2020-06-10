Opposition party disavows alleged drug trafficker

Santo Domingo.- “… each citizen is responsible for their personal acts vis-à-vis the State” was the response from the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), after the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) reported Tuesday on the arrest of the campaign director of the party’s south-central region, Yamil Abreu Navarro.

“Our party declares before the country that each citizen is responsible for their personal acts against the State and that criminal or unlawful conduct is condemned by our political organization,” says the PRM in a statement.

Abreu Navarro was arrested on charges of leading an alleged international drug trafficking network with alleged links to the Sinaloa cartel (Mexico).

The DNCD said Abreu Navarro, former director of the Municipal Board of Las Lagunas, located in Padre Las Casas, Azua, has a pending arrest warrant issued by the Supreme Court, at the request of the Attorney General of the Eastern District of New York, which requests his extradition to the United States.