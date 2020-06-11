Corpus Christi mass authorized this Thursday, June 11 in Dominican Republic

The High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus today authorized the celebration of the Corpus Christi mass to be held this Thursday, June 11.

The announcement was made by the Minister of the Presidency, Gustavo Montalvo, on his Instagram account, who said that the provision is available after the Catholic Church requested permission to commemorate Corpus Christi Day.

“At the request of the Catholic Church, on the occasion of Corpus Christi Day, the High-Level Commission authorized the celebration of mass this Thursday, June 11,” the publication cites.