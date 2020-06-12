40 Dominican crew stranded on cruise ship are back home

La Romana.- The Dominican Port Authority on Friday reported the arrival at La Romana Port of 40 Dominican crew members on board the ship View of the Seas of the Royal Caribbean cruise line, who were stranded at sea as a result of the border closure by the coronavirus.

In a press release, the Port Authority said the operation is part of the humanitarian assistance actions carried out by the Dominican government through the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus in coordination with several ministries.

“The docking took effect at 7:45 in the morning of this Thursday with the presence of the Provincial Governor of La Romana, Teodoro Reyes.”