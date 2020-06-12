Dominican Republic lawmakers again mull extending curfew

Santo Domingo.- Faced with an aborted session on Wednesday, this Friday at 10am, the Chamber of Deputies will debate for the second time the request for the fifth extension of the state of emergency amid the discord among the deputies of the ruling party and the opposition.

The request for the 17-day extension made by the Executive Power, to continue taking measures to confront the pandemic, has already breezed through the Senate.

And despite the Ministry of Public Health registering a record 629 people affected by coronavirus in 24 hours, the opposition deputies remain reluctant to approve more extensions.