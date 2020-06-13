Increasing cloudiness, downpours, thunderstorms and some gusts of wind, especially in afternoon due to incidence of tropical wave over DR

In the meteorological panorama, a tropical wave will move in over the waters of the Caribbean Sea, moving towards the west near the Caribbean coast, slightly increasing the moisture content. This afternoon the effects of the tropical wave will mix with the instability of the trough at various levels of the troposphere, the east/southeast wind during the day. Convective clouds will develop that will produce downpours, and maybe locally moderate thundershowers and isolated gusts of wind towards the border area, the northwest, north, southwest regions, the Eastern and Central Ranges.

By Sunday, both the trough at different levels and the tropical wave will leave our forecast area, however, the humidity will lag behind. The warm east/southeast wind and local effects will be sufficient to give rise to a partial increase in cloudiness with local downpours and isolated thunderstorms towards the southeast, southwest, northeast, Central Cordillera and border areas.

On Tuesday, an anticyclone will be established over the Central Caribbean, causing a decrease in humidity. This will not allow significant rainfall to occur on the Dominican territory, producing a sky of scattered clouds and sun, however, in the afternoon the clouds can concentrate in the mountain system and cause some isolated showers.

On the other hand, we urge you to take precautions for the heat as there will be high temperatures; drink plenty of liquids frequently, wear light-colored light clothes, and avoid prolonged exposure to solar radiation between 11 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon.

National District: Scattered clouds, partly cloudy.

Santo Domingo West: Scattered clouds to partly cloudy.

Santo Domingo North: Scattered clouds, partly cloudy.

Santo Domingo East: Scattered clouds, partly cloudy.

Greater Santo Domingo: Maximum temperature between 33ºC and 34ºC (91-93°F) and minimum between 22ºC and 24ºC (72-75°F).

WEEKEND OUTLOOK SUMMARY

Today: Scattered clouds, cloudy increases in the afternoon with downpours, thunderstorms and isolated gusts of wind towards the border area, the Northwest, Southwest regions, the Eastern and Central Cordilleras.

Sunday: Clear in the early hours of the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with downpours, thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening

Santo Domingo and its municipalities: Partly cloudy in the afternoon with showers.

National District: Partly cloudy: Partly cloudy in the afternoon with showers.

Monday: Scattered clouds and early Sun, in the afternoon half cloudy to cloudy in sectors of the southeast, southwest, Central Cordillera, and border areas with downpours and isolated thunderstorms.

Santo Domingo and its municipalities: Partly cloudy in the afternoon with showers.

National District: Partly cloudy at times with showers and possible thunderstorms.