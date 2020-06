Santo Domingo.- Confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose to 23,271, with 309 new infected, the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas revealed Monday.

He said total test samples were 110,781, of which 1,759 were carried out on Sunday while deaths rose to 605, with 13 new deceased.

The official said there are 704 patients in hospitals, with a 46 percent occupation, with 145patients in Intensive Care Units.