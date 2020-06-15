Masks, social distance are scoffed at in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Hundreds of people on Sun. were breaking sanitary protocols to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, as the seaside Malecon was lined with cars for miles.

In Santiago people went to places such as the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration, parks and markets

In colmadones, there were crowds of people without maintaining physical distance and without using protective masks.

In addition, in many restaurants, where it is only allowed, in this phase of the reopening of the economy, home delivery or to collect food in establishments, many customers are sitting down to lunch and drinks.

The same occurs in grocery stores, where alcohol consumption continues to be part of the daily routine of citizens.