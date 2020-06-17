Pandemic: a record 18 deaths in 24 hours.

Workers wearing protective gear bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island in New York City on April 9.

Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours, 18 people died from COVID-19 nationwide, the highest number of deaths in a single day, since the disease arrived in the Dominican Republic.

Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas on Wednesday said 633 people have died nationwide during the pandemic, and 24,105 infected.

In the last 24 hours, 419 new positives were registered, for a total of 9,256 active cases.