Public Health aims to ID suspected, positive coronavirus cases

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health on Wed. said it intervened sectors of the National District to identify suspected and positive cases of coronavirus.

“Today we began the intervention in the National District … with the intervention of constituencies 3 and 2,” said Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas.

He said the operation is carried out in conjunction with the Emergency Operations Center (COE), the National District Council (ADN), Red Cross, Public Works, National Police, National Institute of Drinking Waters and Sewers (Inapa), Corporation and the Armed Forces, among other institutions.

He added that the intervention began at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, in area of Ensanche Luperón, and in the Santo Socorro hospital.