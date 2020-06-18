COVID-19: 2 more Dominicans die; 24,645 cases; 14,293 recover

Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours 2,584 PCR tests were performed to detect coronavirus, of which 540 were positive, for a total 24,645 cases of contagion nationwide.

While in the same period 2 new deaths were registered, for a total of 635 people who died from complications of the disease.

The figures were announced Thursday by the Ministry of Public Health, which also reported 9,717 active cases and 14,293 people discharged after recovering from COVID-19.