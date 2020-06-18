Opposition presidential candidate ‘wins’ in a first round: poll

Santo Domingo.- The polling firm New Partners on Thur. released a survey in which Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) presidential candidate Luis Abinader obtained 50.65%, and Gonzalo Castillo, of the ruling party (PLD) 29.51%.

Leonel Fernández, presidential candidate of the opposition FP would obtain 11.38%, none 4.15% and does not know 4.31%.

According to the study, in a runoff Abinader would beat Castillo 56.02% compared to 34.72% with 9.27% ​​who did not know how to respond.

Abinader would reach 58.05% against Fernández who would obtain 26.18% with 15.71% undecided.

When measuring the PLD candidate against Fernández in a second round, Castillo would reach 40% against 35% for the FP candidate and 25% undecided.

The pollster, one of the first to register with the Central Electoral Board, carried out the study from June 2 to 5 with a confidence level of 95% and a sample error of 2.79%.