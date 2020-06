Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, on Fri. said the number of infected by COVID-19 reached 25,608 positives, after confirming 423 new cases.

He said that 2,200 tests were carried out yesterday Thursday, for a total of 119,319.

Likewise, the official said that there were 12 new deaths, for a total of 647 people who died from COVID-19 in the country.