Dominicans abroad can vote for President, Overseas Deputy

Santo Domingo.- On July 5, 595,879 Dominicans who are registered abroad are called to vote, 33% of whom reside in New York City.

The diaspora can only elect the President and Vice President and the seven overseas deputies, who represent the three constituencies abroad.

For the event, the countries with a sizeable population of Dominicans -which will allow the process in their territory- demand that the protocol for physical distancing and other security measures be followed to avoid the spread of COVID-19.