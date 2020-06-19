Public Health braces as Covid-19 cases spike

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, on Thursday said he will declare “a state of national epidemic” due to the health crisis caused by the spike in coronavirus cases detected in the country.

The official explained that it’ a “confirmatory resolution” which will include additional regulations on the mandatory use of a mask, as well as the physical distance necessary to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the national territory.

In this sense, he asked for the collaboration of the social, political, religious and economic sectors to understand that the pandemic is a reality “all over the country.”