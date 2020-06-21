COVID-19: 655 deaths; eight died in one day in the DR

The Dominican Republic recorded eight deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, for a total of 655 deaths.

According to the bulletin, number 93 offered by the Ministry of Public Health, the number of cases confirmed by COVID-19 now totals 25,778, registering 710 new positives yesterday.

The report found that the median age of the total cases is 39 years and the interquartile range is 28 to 53 years. 54.12% (13,950) are men and 76.48% (19,716) of the cases are concentrated in 12 of the DR’s 15 municipalities.

In total, there are 223 COVID-19 positive health workers, of whom 65.47% (146) are female.

In the last 4 weeks, the positivity of the processed samples is 19.05%.