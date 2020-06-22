COVID-19 new cases 693; 7 more die

Santo Domingo.- The new positive cases of COVID-19, released Monday by the Ministry of Public Health, total 693, with 7 more deaths.

Confirmed cases rose to 27,370 and the total deaths to 669 across the country.

The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cardenas on Mon. said the PCR tests carried out yesterday to detect the coronavirus were 2,907, which now total 128,775, since the first case of the virus was released in the country.

He also announced that 817 of the positives are in hospitals, where 53.4 percent of the beds are occupied.