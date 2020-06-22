Santo Domingo.- The Gallup-Hoy poll found that Luis Abinader, presidential candidate of the opposition will win Dominican Republic presidency: poll

Santo Domingo.- The Gallup-Hoy poll found that Luis Abinader, presidential candidate of the opposition Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) would win the presidential election on July 5 in the first balloting.

Of the segment of the population that believes that there will be a winner in the first round of the election, 55% believe that it will be Abinader, 36% believe that it will be Castillo and 2.5% will be Fernández.

Abinader leads scenarios in the second round. In case there is a second round, Luis Abinader would also win it.

The survey found that 38% of the population says that, if there were a runoff, they would vote for Abinader, 34.7% for Castillo and 17% for Fernández.

This public opinion study was carried out by Gallup Dominican Republic for newspaper Hoy.

The fieldwork was carried out from June 12 to 16 and the questionnaires were applied to citizens of legal age in person, face to face.

A sample of 1,498 people was designed, proportionally distributed among the different social strata, and selected with a random procedure. The sample is nationally representative and has a margin of error of +/- 2.5%, with a confidence level of 95%.

