PHOTOS: Dense cloud of dust from the Sahara affects the Dominican Republic

The meteorological scope will be predominated by an opaque sky, derived from the high concentration of Saharan dust in the Dominican territory, reported the National Office of Meteorology (ONAMET).

Onamet adds that an anticyclone adheres to dust in the water of the Atlantic Ocean, significantly reducing humidity, therefore, quite hot temperatures will prevail, little cloud activity, and a lot of diffused sun. Any significant accumulations of rainfall will be generally absent.

“Due to the effects of the dust, we urge you to wear your face masks, especially people with respiratory difficulties and lung diseases,” said the institution.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, it will the weather calls for; a clear sky and sun.

A huge cloud of dust from the Sahara desert covers part of the Caribbean

Several countries in the Caribbean region have been affected by a huge dust cloud from the Sahara desert, which has caused local authorities to warn populations of the risks, especially people with respiratory problems.

The Barbados Meteorological Office issued a warning to the population about the expected presence of Sahara dust on the island and part of the Eastern Caribbean, until 18:00 local time.

In addition, a specific warning for boats was issued, which occurs when visibility is less than 5 kilometers, which affects the safety of navigation.

The Barbados Meteorological Office indicated that people with respiratory problems or allergies should seek shelter or have medications on hand in case of an emergency.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service also added to the alarm in the region and called on sensitive groups, such as people with asthma and other respiratory diseases, to take the necessary precautions.

The Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Health alerted the population that dust from the Sahara may contain particles that produce symptoms such as dry cough, sore throat, itching, watery eyes, sneezing, and runny nose.

High levels of Saharan dust can exacerbate problems in people at high risk for respiratory complications, according to the health agency.

The island of Antigua is currently one of the areas most affected by the cloud, which caused visibility problems near the VC Bird International Airport.

The Puerto Rico Department of Health made a special warning to people with asthma and other respiratory conditions to be vigilant in the face of a huge cloud of dust from the Sahara that will cover the entire island until next week.

“During these days we will be receiving a huge cloud of dust from the Sahara. Their concentrations will increase for the next few hours, with their maximum between Sunday and Monday,” Ibis Montalvo, manager and coordinator of the Asthma Program of the Department of Health, warned through a statement.

On June 18, one of NASA’s satellites detected a huge cloud of Saharan dust over the Atlantic Ocean that spread from the West African coast to the Lesser Antilles.

The dust cloud traveled across the Atlantic and reached the Caribbean this weekend.