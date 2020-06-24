Dominican Republic poised for a change: survey

Santo Domingo.- With less than two weeks until the presidential election, Luis Abinader maintains a wide lead over the competition, according the latest Greenberg-Diario Libre poll released Wed.

If the elections were held today, 56% of likely voters would support Abinader, an increase of 4 points over the Greenberg-Diario Libre survey published February and 29% would voting for Gonzalo Castillo, an increase of 5 points.

The survey found that 12% would vote for Leonel Fernández, 5 points less since February. Guillermo Moreno would receive 1% while the others would receive less than 1%. Only 2% remain undecided.