Santo Domingo.- The coronavirus has affected 28,631 people in the Dominican Republic, where 695 have tested positive in the last hours.

The Ministry of Public Health said the number of deaths rose to 691, with 16 new deceased.

It said that 133,718 PCR tests have been taken in the last 96 days, of which 2,973 were on Tuesday. 105,087 cases have been discarded.

Public Health added that 16,006 people have recovered and active cases total 11,934.