Another survey says Abinader wins

Santo Domingo.- In a first balloting in the July 5 election, Luis Abinader, presidential candidate of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), would get 47%, while Gonzalo Castillo, presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), it would obtain 35%.

The pollster Mark Penn Stagwell also found that Leonel Fernández, of the People’s Force, will get 11%, and Alianza País candidate Guillermo Moreno would get 2%.

The survey published by the SIN Group notes that if a runoff occurs, Abinader would win with 54% against 40% of Gonzalo Castillo.

A first-round win is very likely and the poll’s margin of error is 3.1%.

The surveys Gallup Hoy and Greenberg also give Abinader the win.